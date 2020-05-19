IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,446.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,551 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. 10,956,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,840. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.