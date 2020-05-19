Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Ingredion worth $17,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Ingredion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

