Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. 336,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

