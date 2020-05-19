Insider Buying: Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) EVP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00.

Shares of CUZ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 1,749,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $69,498,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,066 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after buying an additional 651,508 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

