Insider Buying: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRG traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,366. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

