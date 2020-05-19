Insider Buying: Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Director Richard P. Stovsky purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 161,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.