Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director James M. Kilts purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $36,736.00.

Unifi stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 255,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFI. CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

