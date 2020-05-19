Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

