Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,811,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

