Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

PPRQF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of PPRQF opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

