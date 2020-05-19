Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.