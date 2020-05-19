Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.41 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $7,467,653. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

