Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,236.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,961.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

