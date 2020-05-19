Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.57% of Invesco worth $107,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,912,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

