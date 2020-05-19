Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,266,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,043,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,045,996. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

