Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.92. 1,549,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,507. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.