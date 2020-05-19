IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.24% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 89,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,591. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

