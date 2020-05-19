IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.42 EPS

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($3.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. IQIYI’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQIYI updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get IQIYI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of IQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.