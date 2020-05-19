Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $742,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Iqvia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

