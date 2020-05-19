iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 70,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 134,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 5,928,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,728. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.