iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,103,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,964,877. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

