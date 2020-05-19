iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $237,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 47,488,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,208,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

