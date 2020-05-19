iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,306,000.

IWB stock opened at $162.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

