iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,293,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 4.93% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $789,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 2,410,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

