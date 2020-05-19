iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,817,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.95% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $354,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

