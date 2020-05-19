iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $103,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.