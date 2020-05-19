iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497,528 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 405,116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 624,521 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

