iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Boosted by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3,373.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 33.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.73% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $183,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,723,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,563. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

