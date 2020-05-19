iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,555,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 574,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

