iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,736 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 842,249 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

