Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) is Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 2.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

