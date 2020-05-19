Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unilever NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

UN opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

