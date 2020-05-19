JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 440.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 248,954 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

