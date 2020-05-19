Jewel (JWL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $337.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $337.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.02072560 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00175590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,045 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.