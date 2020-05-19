Jobchain Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Jobchain has a market cap of $392,954.13 and $3,904.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.02065863 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00175954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,830,870,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

