Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 195,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

