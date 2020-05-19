Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,564 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. The firm has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

