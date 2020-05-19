Joint Ventures Achieves Market Cap of $25,115.62 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $25,115.62 and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.88 or 0.02053543 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00172988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

