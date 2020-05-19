JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

