Key Colony Management LLC Sells 176,798 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Key Colony Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for about 93.6% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of OneMain worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 1,720,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,517. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.