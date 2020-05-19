KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

KEY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

