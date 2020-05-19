Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

