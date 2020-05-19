Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:KGP opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 958.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,045 ($79.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

In other Kingspan Group news, insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 16,000 shares of Kingspan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,455 ($84.91), for a total transaction of £1,032,800 ($1,358,589.84).

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

