KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR’s (KGSPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY remained flat at $$52.48 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

