Kuende Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Kuende has a market cap of $122,613.84 and approximately $81.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.03372579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031190 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

KUE is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.