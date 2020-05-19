L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

LB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,402,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,624,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 58,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

