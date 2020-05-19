Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

