Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 248.20 ($3.26).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN stock opened at GBX 194.45 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.90. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total value of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,600.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.