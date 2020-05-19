Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $77,796.50 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $77,796.50 and approximately $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.88 or 0.02053543 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00172988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

