Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,935 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $139,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,461 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 165,757 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.